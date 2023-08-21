Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

