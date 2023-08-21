Condor Capital Management Invests $58,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 391,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 29.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Globalstar by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Globalstar by 20.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 97,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $107,071.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,681,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,909.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,708,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 97,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $107,071.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,681,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

