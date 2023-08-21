Condor Capital Management Invests $58,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 391,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 29.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Globalstar by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Globalstar by 20.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globalstar Price Performance
NYSEMKT GSAT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
