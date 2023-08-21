ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

CNOB opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

