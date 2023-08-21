Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $89.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.