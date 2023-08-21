Contrasting Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $25.73 million 4.00 -$106.14 million ($1.99) -0.93 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$34.73 million N/A N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cellectis has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cellectis and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -387.07% -71.63% -34.32% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -475.16% -173.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cellectis and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellectis currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 427.03%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cellectis beats Kiromic BioPharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; UCARTCS1 and ALLO-605 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART 20×22 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell NHL. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier; research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics; and collaboration and license agreement with Cytovia Therapeutics. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

