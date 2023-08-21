Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $399.44.

NYSE:COO opened at $368.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.37 and a 200 day moving average of $367.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

