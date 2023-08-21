Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $349,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,479.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,717 shares of company stock worth $1,740,367. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

