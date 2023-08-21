Corning (NYSE:GLW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

