CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CorVel stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $135.81 and a fifty-two week high of $228.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.44.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.25 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.
