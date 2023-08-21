CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $135.81 and a fifty-two week high of $228.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.44.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.25 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $114,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,546 shares of company stock worth $5,291,867. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

