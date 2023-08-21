Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.53 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Costamare by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

