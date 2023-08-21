CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CoStar Group by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 766.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

