Coty (COTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.28 on Monday. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,862,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

