CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

CRA International stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $748.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

