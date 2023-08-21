Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Crane by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 163,692.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

