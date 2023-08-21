Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $481.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.84. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $602.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 16.47 and a quick ratio of 16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.92 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 48.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,450,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,296,318.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 86,278 shares of company stock valued at $46,362,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

