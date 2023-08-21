Credit Suisse AG Acquires 222,039 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,039 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $57,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 648.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,995,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

HRL stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

