Credit Suisse AG Acquires 36,305 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $49,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,427 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in VICI Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.56%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

