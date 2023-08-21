Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $56,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $138.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.33. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

