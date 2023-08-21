Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,248 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 968,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Axonics were worth $52,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Axonics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Axonics stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Axonics’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,345. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

