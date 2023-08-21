Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cintas were worth $51,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $485.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

