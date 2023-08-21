Credit Suisse AG Has $56.85 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Genuine Parts worth $56,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $154.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $145.30 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

