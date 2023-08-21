Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in State Street were worth $52,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in State Street by 17.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 126.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in State Street by 25.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $67.95 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

