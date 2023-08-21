Credit Suisse AG Purchases 23,629 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $55,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $387.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.74. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $408.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Read Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.