Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.62% of Evolent Health worth $58,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EVH opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $70,973.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,177.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $70,973.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,177.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,200,850.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,474 shares of company stock worth $4,804,088. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

