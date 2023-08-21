Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408,852 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.40% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $54,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. SouthState Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

