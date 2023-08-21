Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CRESY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $484.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
