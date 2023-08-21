Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRTO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Criteo Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $37,483.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,705 shares of company stock valued at $611,277 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,114,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 32.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 499,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $6,893,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

