Critical Survey: P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Competitors

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.14 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $455.34 million -$119.70 million 19.39

Volatility & Risk

P3 Health Partners has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 6 157 304 0 2.64

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 108.92%. Given P3 Health Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -145.47% -204.11% -19.29%

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

