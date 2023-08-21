Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.67.

NYSE CCI opened at $100.23 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $181.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 249.9% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 36,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

