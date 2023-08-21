Crown (NYSE:CCK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Crown Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CCK opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 279.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 129,703 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Crown by 55.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

