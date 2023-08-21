CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $38,388.36 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CS Disco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LAW opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after buying an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

