CTS (NYSE:CTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.72. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth $10,697,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth $7,606,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,976,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 150,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

