Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $2,798,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

