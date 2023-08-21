Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.17.
Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
