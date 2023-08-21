Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of CRIS opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,297 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,858 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Curis by 3,036.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

