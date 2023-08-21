Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.40.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $201.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $212,009,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.