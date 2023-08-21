Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,602.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,602.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,288 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

