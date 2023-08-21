CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.82.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.