Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHR opened at $251.41 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $294.62. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

