Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $158.47 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.