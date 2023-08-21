Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) & Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Head-To-Head Survey

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -96.83% N/A -399.44% Materialise 0.01% 0.01% N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Datable Technology and Materialise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Materialise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Materialise has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.18%. Given Materialise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Materialise is more favorable than Datable Technology.

This table compares Datable Technology and Materialise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $3.03 million 0.07 -$3.46 million ($0.03) -0.03 Materialise $242.81 million 1.68 -$2.24 million N/A N/A

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Datable Technology has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Materialise beats Datable Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis, planning, and engineering, as well as patient-specific design and printing of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Smith & Nephew Inc.; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

