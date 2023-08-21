Datadog’s (DDOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.77.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -360.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 19,645 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $1,770,407.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,903 shares of company stock worth $81,991,038. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

