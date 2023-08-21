Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $380.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $397.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

