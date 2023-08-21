Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $458.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $467.00 to $458.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.05.

Deere & Company Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $397.02 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.42 and its 200-day moving average is $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile



Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.



