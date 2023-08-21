Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $407.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $398.00 to $407.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $396.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

