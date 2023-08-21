Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.