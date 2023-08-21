Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.