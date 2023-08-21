Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

