DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY24 guidance at $12.90-13.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %
DKS opened at $146.62 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
