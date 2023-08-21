DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Citigroup

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.91.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 3.5% in the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

